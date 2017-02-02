Protests against Trump continue in US - and worry the president

A thousands-strong protest by students at the University of California, Berkeley, stopped a speech by the alt right pundit Milo Yiannopoulos last night, Wednesday.

It was another sign of the rising movement against the racist, sexist bigot-in-chief Donald Trump that’s sweeping across the US.

Demonstrations also took place on Tuesday in Washington DC and New York after Trump nominated right-winger Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court.

Eleven people were arrested at the demonstration outside Trump Tower in New York. They included Gwen Carr, mother of the late Eric Garner, killed by police in 2014.

Also in New York, around 4,000 people protested outside the apartment complex which is home to Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. They demanded that the Democrats fight much harder and stop allowing through Trump's cabinet appointments with hardly an objection. Protesters chanted. “Chuck! Chuck! Don’t sell us out! We need a fighter to knock Trump out!”

The threat of protests is worrying "Team Trump". They cancelled a planned visit to Milwaukee where Trump was supposed to visit the Harley-Davidson plant.

The wave of nationwide protests kicked off last week after thousands protested against Trump’s Muslim ban outside JFK airport in New York. James, a US activist, told Socialist Worker, “People saw it on the TV and just got over there.

“There's little organization here—no stewards, no real coordination, just spontaneous demos against Trump.”

Muslims

Iannis Delatolas described how at the JFK airport protest “one Jewish woman said ‘Muslims are my brothers, they deserve to be here as much as I do’.”

Mark in St Louis said protests of thousands are springing up everywhere—at the centre of them are people outside established activist networks. “Activity is spontaneously breaking out everywhere, unplanned but loud and angry,” he said.

“For instance, I saw a thousand-strong demo in a public park, which I wouldn’t have known about but for driving past it.”

“The demos on the streets of St Louis have given strength to people who might not have got involved in activity before.

“Lawyers who’ve done nothing political their entire lives were volunteering to go to Lambert International Airport and draft writs to help anyone stranded there.

He added, “Nobody is expecting the Democrat Party to do anything—and they’re not.

“There’s a mayoral race happening in St Louis right now, and there are no illusions that any Democrat will make changes for the better.”

Democratic Party politicians are rushing to catch up to the events. But, said Iannis, their hands are tainted.

Most of their politicians supported the building of the fence alongside the Mexico border in 2006. That includes Hillary Clinton and Schumer.

Iannis from New York said, “Now they find themselves in a tricky situation.”

Mark said, “People realise that this is a new situation and requires new forms of organisation. They also realise that the struggle takes on many forms, and isn’t as simple as mocking the president on the internet or TV.

“The organised revolutionary left in the US has had more problems than most. But in a time when very strange bedfellows are coming together, we can all see it's time to put aside differences and get involved.”