BA cabin crew escalate their fight against poverty pay

A half-term week of strikes against poverty pay by British Airways cabin crew began today, Sunday. On the picket line at London Heathrow airport, Unite union rep Gareth Theobald told Socialist Worker, "The airport is empty. Someone just came and told us the crew bus is empty, the CRC where crew would normally be is empty.

"BA say the strike has no effect, but there's clearly disruption and they are having to charter planes from other airlines to cover their routes."

The dispute involves around 3,000 Unite members in BA's "mixed fleet" section, set up in 2010 on much lower pay than existing crew.

The wages workers are promised when they start include benefits and bonuses many rarely see—and that bosses have now docked further to punish them for striking.