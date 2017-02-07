Reports round up—Protests force Ineos bosses to frack off

Hundreds of people took to the streets of Marsh Lane, a small village outside Eckington in Derbyshire, last Tuesday. They delivered a powerful message to fracking bosses of petrochemical giant Ineos.

The Tories have granted Ineos the licences to test for fracking sites across large areas of South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Marsh Lane is its first planned test site.

Ineos had come to the village with a “community information” exhibition to sell the idea of fracking.

Local campaigners set up their own “alternative” anti-fracking exhibition in the local community centre.

It acted as a base for two marches that surrounded Ineos’s venue with hundreds of chanting protesters.

The Ineos bosses had to scurry off ashen faced and demoralised through crowds.

Ineos still needs to get planning permission from Derbyshire County Council. Campaigners plan another march on 25 February.

James Eaden

A building firm in Bolton pulled out of supplying Cuadrilla’s fracking site at Preston New Road near Blackpool this week. It came as a result of Bolton Against Fracking activists slow walking in front of vans.

More Tube jobs but fight for better staffing goes on

London Tube workers’ unions RMT and TSSA suspended two planned strikes of station staff set for this week.

The action was pulled after bosses gave a commitment to reinstate 533 of the 933—almost 60 percent—of the jobs that were slashed in the past few years.

RMT general secretary Mick Cash called it a “tremendous victory” but the union “remains eternally vigilant”.

TSSA said the union was still “in dispute with London Underground and our overtime ban is still in place.”

One RMT rep told Socialist Worker, “In a heated discussion, a third of reps were against suspending and argued that escalating action had the potential to win more of the jobs back.”

The agreement will reopen control rooms and guarantee promotion of lower grade staff into higher safety critical grades but the rep said that the fight is not over.

Deaths in custody