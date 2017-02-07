Backing the bosses’ EU won’t win Scottish independence

One senior Tory minister last week told Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon to “forget it” when it came to demanding a second independence referendum.

The Supreme Court’s statement of the obvious last month that devolved governments do not have much say over Brexit was a blow to Sturgeon.

And it has intensified speculation about a new referendum.

Britain exiting the European Union (EU) wasn’t part of the Better Together arguments for a vote against Scottish independence in 2014.

And the unionists’ argument that breaking from Britain was the route to an uncertain future is just as true with Britain breaking with the EU.

Sturgeon and her party, the Scottish National Party (SNP), argued that a material change in circumstances, such as Brexit, would justify a second referendum.

Socialist Worker supports the call for another referendum and a vote for independence.

We want to see the break up of the British state and its role as junior partner to US imperialism weakened—even more so in the era of Donald Trump.

But if the SNP weds the campaign for independence to Scotland’s membership of the EU it would be disastrous.

Socialist Worker backs leaving the EU bosses’ club.

So do a third of SNP voters and a third of those who voted Yes to independence in 2014.

The “independence in the EU” position is a radical departure from the anti-austerity Yes vote that inspired so many people to vote for a break from the status quo in the 2014 referendum.

Cheerleading for the EU’s single market, a neoliberal tool of the bosses, will only narrow down the support for independence.