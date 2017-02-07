Syria—revolution drowned in blood

No one should doubt the brutality of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

A report released by human rights charity Amnesty International this week shows why.

It describes in horrific detail how as many as 13,000 opponents of Assad may have been hanged in the basement of a regime prison. Many more are said to have been killed by torture and starvation.

The horrors described in the report underline the ruthlessness of Assad’s counter-revolution.

What began as a popular democratic uprising in 2011 was turned into a grinding civil war and drowned in blood.

Western leaders say that their bombing raids or no-fly zones could have saved people in Syria.

They are liars and hypocrites. Western states, such as the US and Britain, have their own murderous intentions in the Middle East. They pick and choose which brutal regimes to support.

Only this week Tory prime minister Theresa May welcomed Israeli mass murderer Binyamin Netanyahu to Downing Street.

Britain and the US enjoy close relationships with Saudi Arabia—currently bombing civilians in Yemen—and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who crushed the Egyptian revolution.

Ongoing carnage in the Iraqi city of Mosul shows what Western intervention really means.

The defeat of the revolution at the hands of Assad is unbearable to watch—but the West was never its saviour.