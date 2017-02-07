Turn anti-Trump revolt into movement to win

Theresa May is in trouble over her decision to invite US president Donald Trump to Britain. Even the speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, lambasted Trump this week.

Much more significant are the tens of thousands of people who have protested on the streets across Britain. The revolt shows the potential to build a mass anti-racist movement. Now there are key dates that every anti-racist must mobilise for.

On Saturday 18 February Stand Up To Racism (SUTR), Stop the War, the Unite and CWU unions, and others have called a national organising summit against Trump and his visit. It’s a key chance to come together, plan actions and unify the resistance.

On Monday 20 February at 4.30pm MPs will debate two petitions on whether Trump should be allowed to visit Britain. This can become a day of rage against Trump and racism.

Several groups have called action against Trump. The One Day Without Us group will take action in support of migrants.

The NUS international students and black students campaigns are “calling on all students to join a day of walkouts”. The action will “show we stand with all migrants against Trump’s toxic politics and the complicity of Theresa May and the British government”.

NUS president Malia Bouattia backed the call. It’s a green light for a mass day of action by students.

On Saturday 18 March national anti-racist demonstrations will take place in London, Glasgow and Cardiff. The anger at Trump can feed into these protests. They must be a show of strength against the sickening racism of our rulers.

The Trump protests have been full of first-time marchers. And for every protester, hundreds if not thousands more will oppose Trump. People new to political activity are looking to get involved. There must be local organisation that can reach them.

There’s also an open door to build SUTR within unions and workplaces. The TUC race equality officer called on workers to make 18 March the biggest mobilisation of trade unionists against racism Britain’s ever seen.

Where SUTR activists have held stalls or leafleted at work, it always finds an audience. The Tories will be worried about the protests. But they fear walkouts, strikes and occupations more. These things can shut parts of their system down and block bosses’ profits.

The rage against Trump points to a wider discontent. Many want to end the Islamophobia and scapegoating of migrants in Britain. Others are fed up with world rulers dismissing climate change. Many want to stop the attacks on women’s rights coming from the top. And others want to challenge the power of the 1 percent.

A mass anti-racist movement can deepen the crisis at the top and push back racism. Socialists must prioritise building it—and put the fight for a radically different kind of world at its heart.