Jeremy Hunt's racist clampdown in the NHS will cost lives

Prime minister Theresa May and health minister Jeremy Hunt ramped up the assault on migrants and the NHS this week.

The Tories’ new racist clampdown will force foreign nationals to pay upfront for “non-emergency care” from April.

Right wing newspapers seized on the story of Nigerian woman Priscilla—who had an unpaid bill of £330,000 for prematurely giving birth to quadruplets—to scaremonger about “health tourism”.

Priscilla was taken ill on a flight home from the US. But she would still have received care under the new rules.

The real crisis in the NHS has been caused by billions of pounds in Tory cuts—and privatisation.

And some patients are already being forced to show their passports.

Last month it was revealed that 20 hospitals were implementing a pilot scheme being run by the Home Office and an NHS “efficiency” agency.

This is an attack on the principle of free health care. Health unions should support workers resisting this attack—and make the plans unworkable.