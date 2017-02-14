Turkey steps up attack on workers in education

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is trying to give his authoritarian regime a democratic gloss. A referendum that parliament has called for 16 April could deliver him still greater powers.

The proposed reform would give the president power to issue decrees, declare emergency rule, and appoint or dismiss ministers and top state officials.

It could also allow Erdogan to stay in power until 2029.

The main opposition parties—the right wing social democratic CHP and the pro-Kurdish HDP—both oppose the changes.

Over 80 percent of the media is under the influence of the government, and many alternative voices have been silenced since a coup attempt last July.

Erdogan used the coup to crack down on opponents, even if they had come out against the coup.

Meanwhile the state continues to intensify its attacks.

A newly declared decree saw 4,461 public workers dismissed last week.

No explanation has been given as to the charges made against them and they are being deprived of the right to defend themselves.

The decree resulted in the suspension of 2,585 teachers and 330 higher education academics from their roles.

Following these latest attacks on the education sector, some 4,811 academics have been discharged by statutory decree and the number of teachers suspended has risen to over 50,000.

