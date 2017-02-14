All out for Stand Up To Racism demos on 18 March

Hundreds of people attended four local Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) rallies last week. Anti-racists are building for demonstrations called by SUTR in London, Glasgow and Cardiff on 18 March.

Some 200 turned out in Bristol last Thursday to hear speakers, including Judah Abundi who was tasered by police last month.

“Racism is a problem, a stink, a disease,” he said. “Tonight was a good meeting. It was an investment in hopes to see a better future.”

Former Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg told Socialist Worker, “I’m proud to be a speaker alongside this panel tonight.

“I remember when there was only a few people and now it’s a packed house.

“People are awakening to the reality.”

In Newham, east London, the entrance to Stratford Picturehouse was abuzz last Thursday.

Siema Iqbal from Muslim Engagement and Development (Mend) said Muslims have “had enough” of Islamophobia and “are determined to fight”.

Professor Leslie Brent, who fled the Nazis as a child, condemned prime minister Theresa May’s locking out of child refugees as “a total disgrace and completely indefensible".

At a diverse and angry meeting of 120 people in Sheffield last Tuesday, many people spoke of their experience of facing racism with a determination to stop its growth.

Shadow justice minister Yasmin Qureshi addressed the launch rally of Bolton SUTR last Saturday, warning that the conditions for the Holocaust could be recreated.

Trevor Goodfield, Jim Shay, Miriam Scharf & Adam Rose