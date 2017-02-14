Protest on Monday 20 February as MPs discuss the petition against Trump's state visit

On Monday 20 February MPs will discuss the petition against Donald Trump’s state visit to Britain.

It has been signed by nearly 2 million people. This week the government formally rejected the petition, but the debate will still take place—and mass protests can turn the heat on Trump and Theresa May. Join these demonstrations in your area to say Trump isn't welcome here.

London: 3pm, Parliament Square. Called by Stand Up To Racism and People’s Assembly, https://www.facebook.com/events/1813119415594229/

London: 6pm, Parliament Square. Called by Stop Trump. https://www.facebook.com/events/1799412480383866/

Glasgow: 5pm, Donald Dewar Statue. Called by Stand Up To Racism. https://www.facebook.com/events/1640272739601311/

Glasgow: 1pm, George Square, called by One Day Without Us. http://www.1daywithoutus.org/

Edinburgh: 5.30pm, The Mound, called by One Day Without Us. http://www.1daywithoutus.org/

Newcastle: 5.30pm-7pm, Grey’s Monument, Called by Newcastle Unites, People’s Assembly, Stop the War, Palestine Solidarity https://www.facebook.com/events/1761054140878860/

Leeds: 5.30pm-7pm, Briggate. Called by Stand Up To Racism, Leeds https://www.facebook.com/events/1460543927298841/

Sheffield: 5pm-8pm, Sheffield City Hall, Barkers Pool, called by Stand Up To Racism Leeds, One Day Without Us, Yemeni Community Association, Stop the War Coalition, Sheffield People’s Assembly and others! https://www.facebook.com/events/1026817244089699/

Manchester: Day of Action. Called by Stand Up To Racism Manchester and Greater Manchester Stop the War Coalition https://www.facebook.com/events/246143519173844/

Manchester: 1pm, Piccadilly Gardens, called by One Day Without Us https://www.facebook.com/events/1769655753283868/

Chesterfield: 5.30pm-6.30pm, Town Hall. Called by Stand Up To Racism https://www.facebook.com/events/378634469175571/

Nottingham: 5.30pm-7.30pm, Forest Recreation Ground. Called by Nottingham People's Assembly, Nottingham NUT, Nottingham Stand Up to Racism, Nottingham Stop the War and East Midlands CND. https://www.facebook.com/events/1816514718589865/

Norwich: 6pm-8pm, City Centre. Called by Stand Up To Racism—Refugees Welcome. https://www.facebook.com/events/383341378689830/

Bristol: 5.30pm-10pm, Water Fountains. Called by Stand Up To Racism, People’s Assembly, Stop The War Coalition. https://www.facebook.com/events/788588951294567/

Portsmouth:details tbc, Called by Portsmouth Stand Up To Racism and Pompey Against the Nazis. https://www.facebook.com/events/1820289834880035/

Southampton:4.30pm-6pm, Southampton Civic Centre, SO14 7, Called by Southampton Stand Up To Racism. https://www.facebook.com/events/1333695886705823/

Plymouth:6pm-8pm, Mayflower Steps, The Barbican, PL1 2LR, Called by Plymouth Stand Up To Racism. https://www.facebook.com/events/210840812716809/

Exeter: 5.30pm-7.30pm, Bedford SquareEX1 1QA,Called by One Day Without Us, see the local Facebook group https://www.facebook.com/groups/ExeterOneDayWithoutUs/

Bangor: 6pm, hosted by Kathy Chester. https://www.facebook.com/events/251912585232800/

Cardiff: 6pm-9pm, Queen Street, Called by People’s Assembly https://www.facebook.com/events/1267000713346522/

Swansea: 5.30pm-9pm, Castle Square. Called by Stand Up To Racism, People’s Assembly, Stop The War Coalition. https://www.facebook.com/events/123375374843538/

Pembroke: 6pm-8pm, Cross Square, St Davids, Pembrokeshire. Called by Stop Trump—Pembrokeshire. https://www.facebook.com/events/1376772382395454/

On the same day One Day Without Us is holding events across Britain to celebrate the contribution of migrants to Britain. For full listing of One Day Without Us activities go to http://www.1daywithoutus.org/