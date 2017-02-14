Smash this dam system

The Oroville dam in California is a grotesque metaphor for US capitalism. The dam—the largest in the US—is ready to burst.

Over 180,000 people have been evacuated. Dams in the US are aging—and few are properly maintained. Between 2003 and 2017 there were 173 dam failures in the US.

Like the dam, US capitalism and the infrastructure which supports it is bloated and fit to burst.

The US ruling class has stuck a plaster over a gaping wound and hoped for the best.

The country stumbles zombie-like toward the next disaster.

The Oroville dam could be it. So could another water scandal that was exposed last year.

For nearly two years people in Flint, Michigan, drank and bathed in water contaminated by lead and classified as toxic waste.

Yet at least 33 cities have used the same water tests which prevented the scale of the crisis being known. The number of similar serious lead contamination incidents could be in the thousands. And what does US president Donald Trump do? Build a wall against migrants.

The people at the top of society do not care about ordinary people.

And as with the economic crisis that exploded nearly ten years ago, those at the top won’t do anything until it is too late.

We need an alternative to their system of greed, death and poverty.