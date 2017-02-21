Certain Women promises us more than it provides

Certain Women features three women whose stories very slightly intertwine in a small US town.

Unfortunately, there’s no real resolution to any of the stories and very little happens to hold your interest.

It’s great that women are the leading characters. But I had hoped for a stronger message about sexism—as the publicity suggests—so it left me slightly disappointed.

It’s also frustrating that the most interesting story in the film was that of a male character.

This part is supposed to be more about his female lawyer, but his story was more intriguing than hers.

He also gets the best monologue in the film, raising important questions about how society deals with mental health.

Despite some fantastic individual performances, and great cinematography, I came away not really sure what I was supposed to get out of it.

The main message seemed to be that sometimes women go through hard times and that’s just life.

It would be much better to come away from a film feeling empowered, rather than the disappointment of Certain Women.

Certain women, Written and directed by Kelly Reichardt In cinemas 3 March

The Place Is Here

This exhibition has lots of great video footage. This includes the pivotal Notting Hill Carnival of 1976, material about Trinidadian Marxist CLR James, the 1981 Brixton riots and the Civil Rights movement.

It even has a life-sized moving projection based on William Hogarth’s satirical 18th century Marriage

A-la-Mode. It includes Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan—the two figures who epitomised the harsh politics of the 1980s.

Nottingham was an important centre for many of the issues raised in this exhibition and it led to the founding of its New Art Exchange gallery.

Go and see this exhibition if you can.

Richard Buckwell

Nottingham Contemporary until 27 April. Go to nottinghamcontemporary.org

Dr Phil’s Health Revolution

Dr Phil—NHS doctor, BBC broadcaster, Private Eye journalist and whistle-blowing comic—combines his 2016 sell-out Edinburgh fringe shows in this tour.

He promotes support for the 4 March NHS demo and gets the audience to chant the best NHS slogans.

He has also welcomed local Keep Our NHS Public campaigners leafleting his sold-out events.

So, Maidenhead and Hemel Hempstead, here’s your chance.