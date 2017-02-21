Stockwell community centre campaign resists the space invaders

Protesters gathered outside the Lambeth offices of the Hyde housing association on Thursday of last week.

The association is trying to shut down a community centre on one of the estates it manages in Stockwell, south London.

Hyde tenant Suzette told Socialist Worker, “There will be nothing left if they close the centre.”

The shortlist of firms competing to take over the centre’s premises has not been made public.

The centre costs just £100,000 a year to run—less than half the £213,570 basic salary of Hyde chief executive Elane Bailey, before she tops it up with perks and benefits.

The firm wants to shut down nine community halls on its estates across London, privatising the places where ordinary people can host events.

But that lack of respect for ordinary people’s space is not surprising from Bailey.

Before taking on housing she worked for HM Prison Service and privatiser Serco whose contracts include prisons and detention centres.