SNP cuts budget backed by Greens

The Scottish government was set to pass its budget on Thursday.

With support from the Greens, the Scottish National Party (SNP) budget will leave Scottish councils with a £225 million cut to revenue funding—it pays for day to day services, most jobs and pay.

This continues the trend since 2010 that has seen the SNP present an “anti-austerity” image while implementing Tory austerity and cuts.

Local councils have borne the brunt of this austerity policy.

Of the 50,000 jobs cut in the public sector in Scotland, 40,000 have been in local government.

The next round of cuts threatens at least another 15,000 jobs, according to the Unison union.

Last week new figures showed that the richest 1 percent of Scots own more wealth than the poorest 50 percent.

Yet the SNP refused to use the new devolved powers to increase the taxes of the rich to pay for services.