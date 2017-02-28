Reviews round-up

Exhibition: Rock Against Racism, photographs by Syd Shelton

Glasgow’s Street Level Photoworks is hoping to hear from fans who have material from Rock Against Racism (RAR) gigs or festivals held in Scotland.

The gallery is currently hosting Syd Shelton’s photographs of RAR—a wonderful glimpse into the young faces and the places of that time.

There’s also a display of enlarged covers of the magazine Temporary Hoarding and various posters and album artwork.

The gallery has sourced a small amount of Scottish material which is also on show, including photographs from the anti-racist Carnival in Craigmillar Park, Edinburgh, in August 1978.

But they would like to find more to help preserve the history of the movement.

Rock Against Racism: Photographs by Syd Shelton, Street Level Photoworks, Trongate 103, Glasgow. Until 9 April.

If you have photographs or other material you’d like to donate contact reception@streetlevelphotoworks.org or 0141 552 2151 The inconvenient Muslim: An evening to launch ‘Homegrown’

Art dealing with “the Muslim problem” is branded “urgent”, “brave” and “provocative”.

But who’s doing the provoking? Who’s getting provoked? And is such work helping move popular narratives beyond the confining parameters of Good Muslims and Bad Muslims?

These are some of the questions Nadia Latif, Omar El-Khairy and their cast sought to explore with the National Youth Theatre in the summer of 2015.

But their play was deemed inappropriate for public performance.

Rehearsals were shut down amid ambiguous circumstances. And when a publication of the script was proposed, publishers backed out.

Now they’ve decided to go it alone. This event will explore these questions with some of the cast, creative team and an expert panel to ask—what needs to change?

Monday 6 March, 7—8.45pm, Conway Hall, 25 Red Lion Square, London, WC1R 4RL. Tickets £5.90 bit.ly/2lyLmAf