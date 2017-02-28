Racist liar Paul Nuttall is humiliated in Ukip defeat in Stoke

The racist Ukip party was humiliated in the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election.

Its leader, Paul Nuttall, had bragged he would win the seat. He claimed Ukip would replace Labour as the party for working class people.

The result shows that most voters weren’t convinced. It is a slap in the face to the racists. But we can’t be complacent.

Nuttall came under heavy attack in the run-up to the vote. His claim to have lost close friends in the Hillsborough disaster was exposed as a lie.

He wrongly claimed that he lived at a house in the constituency on his nomination paper, prompting a police investigation.

These things will all have undermined Nuttall’s vote.

But Ukip still took 5,233 votes, nearly 25 percent of the total. And its share of the vote was slightly up on previous elections.

As mainstream politicians continue to whip up racism, Ukip can still win support.

Anti-racists must keep opposing it.