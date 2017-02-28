Nationwide strike for Fujitsu workers

Workers at IT services firm Fujitsu struck for 24 hours this Tuesday. The Unite union members are fighting to save jobs and over union recognition, pay and pensions.

Fujitsu has axed its “works council” for negotiating with workers and announced 1,800 job cuts.

A dozen Unite members picketed the Fujitsu office in Wakefield. Picket coordinator John Garvani said, "The action is aimed at protecting jobs, addressing pay and winning compensation for losses to the pensions of over-60s staff which were slashed retrospectively by the company. "We're also demanding that Fujitsu becomes an accredited Living Wage employer and tackles the current 16 percent gender pay gap." Socialists and members of the Unison, UCU and NUT unions and other Unite branches visited the picket line to bring solidarity greetings. The national dispute follows 12 days of strikes in a local dispute in Manchester.

At the Manchester office, temperatures were low but morale was high as over 20 workers joined the picket line.One Manchester striker reported that there were over 20 workers on the picket line in Crewe. And out of a workforce of ten people in Blackpool, five were out on the picket lines.

Ongoing action short of a strike is set to follow Tuesday’s walkout.

Chair of Unite at Fujitsu, Ian Allinson, is standing in the union’s general secretary election to challenge incumbent Len McCluskey and right wing senior official Gerard Coyne.

Thanks to Laura Miles and Paddy Nielsen