Bigots launch drive to silence students’ Palestine societies

Friends of Palestine societies at universities across Britain are coming under what appears to be a coordinated attack from pro-Israel pressure groups.

At least three universities have cancelled or interfered with events and meetings hosted by Palestine societies for the annual Israeli Apartheid Week.

Management at the University of Central Lancashire (Uclan) in Preston cancelled a meeting organised by the Friends of Palestine society. A group called North West Friends of Israel had lobbied to have the meeting scrapped.

Uclan said the event “contravenes” the definition of antisemitism recently adopted by the government—although did not explain how (see box).

Management at Exeter University intervened to stop a mock Israeli checkpoint organised by the Friends of Palestine Society.

A similar event at University College London was cancelled but is set to go ahead at a later date. Other universities are also being targeted.

The Israel Britain Alliance has called on its supporters to pressure universities to cancel Israeli Apartheid Week events. And Tory university minister Jo Johnson emailed university vice chancellors’ organisation Universities UK asking them to target Israeli Apartheid week. This is under the guise of clamping down on antisemitism.

Universities UK also wants universities to use the government’s Prevent agenda—which targets Muslims—to target Palestine societies. A presentation lists “opposition to Israeli settlements in Gaza” and “opposition to Prevent” as signs of “radicalisation”.

Campuses

Prevent already targets Islamic societies (Isocs) and anti-Islamophobia campaigns on campuses—as events at Kingston University last week show.

The Stand Up To Racism society invited ex-Guantanamo Bay detainee Moazzam Begg to speak on Thursday of last week. But university management judged the visit to be “high risk”.

They demanded that security guards were at the meeting and insisted all speech had to be in English. Kingston Isoc has the same restrictions placed on their meetings.

Students and university workers are preparing to resist the assault. Exeter students protested on campus on Monday against the ban.

Around 250 academics have signed a letter condemning the attempts to stop criticism of Israel on campuses.

It ends, “It is with disbelief that we witness explicit political interference in university affairs in the interests of Israel under the thin disguise of concern about antisemitism.”

Pro-Israeli groups hope the new antisemitism definition and the Prevent agenda can halt growing support for Palestinians.

Student groups, lecturers and their unions have to be prepared to challenge them.

Boycotts under attack

Uclan management used the government’s new definition of antisemitism to cancel a meeting on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) campaign this week.

The definition says examples of antisemitism might include “the targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity”.

It also says it could be antisemitic to apply “double standards” to Israel “by requiring of it a behaviour not expected or demanded of any other democratic nation”.

BDS targets Israel because of its 50-year long occupation of Palestinian territories—not because it is Jewish.

And it is legitimate to criticise Israel for its settlement building and its brutality towards Palestinians.

The move could be one of the first times the definition has been used to shut down a pro-Palestinian event.

Preston-based group Children of the Ghetto was set to host a meeting off campus to make sure that it goes ahead anyway.