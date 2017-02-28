British Airways cabin crew call a fresh week-long strike

British Airways “mixed fleet” cabin crew have called a seven-day strike from Friday of this week to Thursday of next.

This follows a four-day strike that ended this Monday. It would bring the running total of strike days to 26 in the Unite union members’ fight against poverty pay.

Pickets were in high spirits in Glasgow. Workers are all based near London Heathrow, but they have organised to have a presence at other airports handling a lot of BA flights.

Unite rep Gareth Theobald told Socialist Worker, “Members are still coming out day after day—the recent announcement on BA’s profits has enraged people.”

BA’s owner IAG saw its profits soar by a third since last year, it was announced last week.

Workers protested at the BBC and ITV last week about their failure to highlight the scandal.

Unite has said it will call off the next strikes in exchange for further talks. But Gareth said it would take a “significant uplift across all areas” of pay to satisfy the strikers.

“People are so reliant on their bonuses and flying allowances that if there’s disruption to flights, such as the volcanic ash cloud in 2010, they only have £12,000 to live on,” he explained.

To send messages and donations go to bit.ly/2lgs0Ou

A wildcat win for postal workers in Plymouth

Postal workers at West Park sorting office in Plymouth staged a brief unofficial walkout last Friday.

The CWU union members walked out after a worker had reportedly been sacked.

Branch secretary Ralph Ferrett told Socialist Worker, “We got a good deal quickly after a short walkout.”

CWU union members in Dumfries, Scotland, are demanding a ballot after one of their workmates was sacked.

The Great King Street delivery office workers say it was an unfair punishment for delays in deliveries.

Action could include an overtime ban or all-out strike.

Inquiry into death of Anthony Grainger

Witnesses from Cheshire Police are due to be called before a public inquiry into the death of Anthony Grainger this week.

A firearms officer from Greater Manchester Police shot dead Anthony in Culceth, Cheshire, on 3 March 2012.

Eleanor Claxton-Mayer

North and South London housing protests

Housing activists in Lambeth have called a protest to oppose the south London Labour council’s attempts to demolish Central Hill estate. Go to savecentralhill.org.uk

Campaigners against Haringey council’s plans to redevelop seven estates in the north London borough are set to hold a lobby of a council meeting this Thursday.

Ten Labour councillors have rebelled and signed for a “call-in”, meaning there will be further scrutiny.

Thursday 2 March, 6pm, Haringey Civic Centre, N22 8LE