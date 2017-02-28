Fighting council cuts in Manchester and London

A council on the march

Manchester councillors and MPs joined campaigners on the streets at a 500-strong march against austerity and cuts in Manchester last week.

The torchlit demonstration, called by Labour councillors, was supported by the NUT teachers’ union. Deputy general secretary of the NUT, Kevin Courtney, told the rally of the Tory plans to cut education.

“Over £1 million is to be cut at Whalley Range Girls School,” he said. “That’s 32 teachers. We must unite and fight.” Every school in the city is facing cuts.

Mark Krantz

tower hamlets

Bad budget

A lobby of Tower Hamlets council in east London attracted activists from across the borough on Wednesday of last week.

Called by the People’s Assembly and supported by trade unions and local campaigns, it was in response to the full council budget-setting meeting.

Resistance centres around a 5 percent council tax increase—on top of last year’s 4 percent—and the closure of children’s and youth services across the borough. Three petitions were presented.

Danny Singer