Teachers refuse to bow down in Bowdon

Teachers at Bollin Primary School in Bowdon, Cheshire, struck on Thursday of last week.

The NUT union members plan a further five days of strikes in their fight over workload and the way the school is run.

Trafford council has said there is “clear evidence” that governors have failed to deal with “numerous” complaints from teachers and parents.

Nearly 950 people have signed an online petition calling for the removal of the head teacher.

Workers have been raising concerns since last autumn.

Send messages of support to bps.nut@gmail.com

Stop the cuts, say students

Parents were out leafleting across Britain last Saturday against proposed education funding cuts of £664 a child annually.

In Crouch End, north London, families from Coleridge School were out protesting. Molly was leafleting with her parents and brother Jimmy.

“These cuts mean we won’t be able to do all the fun things we do at school,” she said.

Molly’s mum Naome was concerned about losing teaching assistants.

Susie Helme