School staff protest in Durham

Around 200 teaching assistants (TAs) protested outside Durham County Hall on Friday of last week. It was the culmination of a week of protests during half term.

The Labour-run council’s plan to sack and rehire TAs in County Durham is on hold.

But the letters the council sent—which detail 23 percent pay cuts—are only suspended as talks take place.

Durham TA Lisa said at the protest, “For me that threat’s still hanging because the council won’t withdraw those letters, they’ve only suspended them.

“We’re not going away.”

TAs struck four days last year after pushing union officials to ballot. They forced the council to back down from sacking them on 31 December.

Labour hopes the issue can be calmed down in time for the May council elections but TAs won’t let them off the hook.