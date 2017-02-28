Glasgow janitors are back out

Glasgow janitors began another two-week strike last Wednesday.

The Unison union members had already struck for 62 days since last March before their latest walkout.

The union said proposals to end the dispute from Cordia—a council-run firm—were “not good enough”. The proposals include clustering janitors across more than one school.

Unison said, “Leaving schools without a janitor at certain points of the day compromises so many aspects of health and safety, security, etc. One school, one janitor is the best way to provide the service.”

The union said it offered Cordia “a way out of the current industrial dispute” but Cordia rejected it.

Kirklees council workers out for an hour

Unison members working in children’s services at Kirklees Council were set for a one-hour strike on Thursday of this week starting at 3pm.

The dispute is over pay, workloads, accommodation, IT systems, agency staff and a travel plan.

The council insists people reapply for their jobs.

The struggle to get the union to reinstate meaningful industrial action to win the dispute continues.