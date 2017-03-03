Trade Union Act—what do the Tories call 'important public services'?

HEALTH:
- Ambulance services responding to calls made to an emergency telephone number
- A&E services in hospitals
- Services provided in high-dependency units and intensive care in hospitals
- Psychiatric services in hospitals that are required to prevent serious injury, serious illness or loss of life
- Obstetric and midwifery services in hospitals that are required to prevent serious injury, serious illness or loss of life
- Services provided in private hospitals or by private ambulances are exempt
FIRE:
- Services by firefighters and fire and rescue authority personnel provided to extinguish fires and protect life and property
BORDER SECURITY:
- Examinations of people arriving or leaving the UK
- Examinations of goods imported or exported from the UK
- Patrol of sea and other waters
- The collection and dissemination of intelligence by a Border Force officer for these purposes
- The direction and control by a Border Force officer of these functions
TRANSPORT:
- London bus services
- Passenger railway services, except where the service starts or ends outside Britain
- Civil air traffic control services
- Airport and port security services
EDUCATION:
- Teaching and other services at schools except fee-paying schools
- Teaching and other services at 16-19 academies
- Teaching and other services at a further education institution where services to people of compulsory school age are publicly funded
- These apply to the education of people under 17
The government plans to publish regulations on the sixth category of important public services – decommissioning of nuclear installations, management of radioactive waste and spent fuel