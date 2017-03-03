Trade Union Act—what do the Tories call 'important public services'?

The government plans to publish regulations on the sixth category of important public services – decommissioning of nuclear installations, management of radioactive waste and spent fuel

For workers in some sectors the new Tory Trade Union Act puts up an additional barrier in an attempt to prevent strikes. If workers who usually provide “important public services” are balloted, at least 40 percent of those eligible to vote must vote yes. This is on top of the new rule that a ballot must have a 50 percent turnout

