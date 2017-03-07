Socialist Worker
British Airways workers rock Brighton

by Dave Sewell
Issue No. 2544
British Airways mixed fleet cabin crew on strike

British Airways mixed fleet cabin crew on strike (Pic: Socialist Worker)

British Airways (BA) “mixed fleet” cabin crew began their latest walkout against poverty pay with a trip to Brighton on Friday of last week.

 

BA sponsors the Brighton attraction the i360 tower.

Workers protested in front of it and on Brighton beach with flags, banners and a sound system to let people know how BA treats them.

The Unite union members were on a seven day strike. It was set to end on Thursday of this week.

The walkout will mean the workers will have had a total of 26 strike days so far.

Organised

They were set to picket Manchester airport on Wednesday. The workers are all based at London Heathrow, but have organised a presence at other major BA hubs including Glasgow airport.

BA set up mixed fleet in 2010 as a way of hiring new workers on far lower pay than existing crew.

Despite soaring profits it has held their pay down to a starting rate of £12,000 basic pay.

This forces them to rely on allowances from flights to make ends meet.

A high staff turnover is part of the business model.

But if bosses thought it would stop workers organising and fighting back they have been proved wrong.

News
Tue 7 Mar 2017, 10:44 GMT
Issue No. 2544
