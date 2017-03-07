Assist the teaching workers in their fight

The Labour Party leader of Derby City Council was booed and jeered by angry parents of children with special educational needs last week. They were occupying the public gallery of the council chamber in protest at the impact of strikes by teaching assistants (TAs) in the city.

The TAs have held over 60 days of industrial action in the last nine months.

The Labour council has imposed new contracts which slash TAs’ pay by 25 percent.

The TAs’ union Unison said it gave the council notice of “a further ten days of industrial action” starting from Monday.

Meanwhile, TAs in Durham are building for a national solidarity demo on Saturday 25 March.

They aim to boost support for their campaign against a Labour council-imposed 23 percent pay cut.

Many feel that talks to resolve their dispute are going too slowly and are being used to diffuse anger at Labour before the council elections in May.