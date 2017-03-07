Socialist Worker
In their own words

Issue No. 2544

‘PC brigade declare the end of mankind’

The Daily Mail gets a little over excited

‘Not a month goes by without yet another Left-winger being appointed head of an Oxbridge college’

The Mail gets confused on how many Oxbridge colleges there are

‘Is that how we save it then? With a march? I always thought it was better to win elections and then fund it properly'

Owen Smith MP—remember him?—attacks the NHS march

‘I think I’d give myself an A’

Typical self-deprecation from President Donald Trump

‘The soft coup is underway’

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Labour

‘John obviously got on the late night typewriter’

Labour’s Barry Gardiner offers his support

Who Says?
Tue 7 Mar 2017, 13:03 GMT
