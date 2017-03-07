In their own words

‘PC brigade declare the end of mankind’
The Daily Mail gets a little over excited
‘Not a month goes by without yet another Left-winger being appointed head of an Oxbridge college’
The Mail gets confused on how many Oxbridge colleges there are
‘Is that how we save it then? With a march? I always thought it was better to win elections and then fund it properly'
Owen Smith MP—remember him?—attacks the NHS march
‘I think I’d give myself an A’
Typical self-deprecation from President Donald Trump
‘The soft coup is underway’
Shadow chancellor John McDonnell on Labour
‘John obviously got on the late night typewriter’
Labour’s Barry Gardiner offers his support