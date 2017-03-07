EHRC must escalate fight

Workers at the Equality and Human Rights Commission are determined to keep fighting after seven of them were sacked by email while on strike last month.

The members of the PCS union struck for the sixth time last Wednesday after bosses forced through eight compulsory redundancies.

Some 25 strikers were on the picket line in Glasgow and 15 in London.

Glasgow PCS rep Bill Stevenson said, “This is a surge that looks like continuing and growing for some time yet.”

PCS officials have said the union will fight to get the compulsory redundancies withdrawn—but they will need to escalate their action to win.

More strikes set for 20 March, 18 April and 17 May. Donate to the strike fund at bit.ly/2msNH1X