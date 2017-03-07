No to Tories’ schools attack

The Tories are throwing another £320 million at expensive free schools in England —and could fund new grammar schools too.

They also plan to pass legislation so that the new schools can be selective.

The announcements, due in this week’s budget, are a slap in the face for millions of children.

The Tories had opened 429 privately-run free schools by September last year. They want 883 to be up and running by September 2020.

The free schools programme is expected to have drained £9.7 billion from the education budget by March 2021.

Meanwhile chancellor Philip Hammond will give around 21,200 schools in England a paltry £216 million for repairs and refurbishment. The government itself estimates it would cost £6.7 billion to restore all school buildings to satisfactory or better condition.

And scheduled Tory cuts will snatch around £3 billion from schools in real terms every year up to 2020 (see page 18).

Free schools cost more than state-run schools. But the Tories back them because they want to run down comprehensive schools and increase privatisation in education.

Theresa May claims the plans will increase social mobility. In reality they will divert billions to help the children of the rich and entrench class division.