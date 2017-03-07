‘We need a campaign to defend education’

Parents, teachers and other campaigners joined a public meeting over school funding cuts in Hammersmith, west London, on Tuesday of last week. The meeting was backed by the local council.

Changes to funding mean schools will lose £3 billion a year in real terms by 2020.

Around 150 people also met in Haringey, north London, to discuss fighting funding cuts.

Several meetings are planned for the next few weeks. Some 120 people met in Hackney, east London, before half term. More meetings are planned over the next few weeks in the borough.

Campaign

Dave Davies is branch secretary of the NUT union in Hackney. He told Socialist Worker, “We are in the early stages of this campaign but it’s noticeable that no one disagrees with what we are saying.

“It’s the easiest campaign I’ve ever been involved in.”

He added that even Tories are turning against the cuts. Haringey and Fulham councillor Sue Fennimore agreed. “It’s telling that even those who originally supported funding changes say the government’s plans are a mistake,” she said.

Dave said the scale of the anger meant it was possible to build a broad-based campaign. “We need a major national campaign to defend education,” he said.

“It needs to involve teachers, parents, governors, councillors and others. If we do that, we have the possibility of beating the cuts.”