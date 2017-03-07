College lecturers threaten more strikes in Scotland

Lecturing staff across Scotland’s further education colleges voted resoundingly last week for industrial action. They want to force employers to honour the deal they struck almost a year ago over pay and conditions.

The EIS union’s FE sector Fela executive requested an official ballot after members voted by nearly 97 percent to strike in an indicative ballot.

EIS Fela president John Kelly called the result “outstanding”.

He added, “We are now requesting a full statutory ballot for industrial action, and would urge all members to continue to support our campaign for full delivery of the pay agreement that was promised to us.”

Voting could begin next week.

Lecturers at Edinburgh College walked out last Thursday over the unfair sacking of a colleague after anonymous allegations were made against him.

Management breached investigation procedures by vetoing witnesses and ignoring the advice of its own investigating officer.

The strike by EIS Fela union members stopped most classes, with well-attended picket lines and a lobby of the Scottish parliament by over 130 people.

Many students showed support by staying away.

Edinburgh College has seen mismanagement and crisis since its formation through merger in 2012.

Student recruitment has plummeted. Once Scotland’s richest college, it now has its largest deficit.

Bosses are lashing out at individuals in a bid to distract from these failings.

The next strike was set for Wednesday, escalating to two days of walkouts in the weeks that follow.