Strong results show mood for a left turn

UCU Left candidate Jo McNeill won an impressive 41 percent vote in the union’s general secretary election. Incumbent Sally Hunt won with 59 percent.

UCU Left ran against Hunt in 2012 and won 27 percent. Jo’s vote shows a growing mood for a left shift in the union.

Jo said it showed “that almost half of our active members in UCU want a change in leadership”.

Turnout, at 13.7 percent, is “a major cause for concern”.

Jo stressed the need to “build UCU from below”.

Some 5,586 members voted for Jo and 8,138 for Hunt, who admitted the election was “hard fought”.

Other UCU Left candidates also won high votes. Carlo Morelli won 46 percent of the vote for vice president.