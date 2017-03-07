Lift the pay cap, says PCS

The PCS union is set to launch a national campaign over low pay with a day of protest on 31 March.

The union is demanding that Tory chancellor Philip Hammond lifts the 1 percent public sector pay cap. Public sector pay has fallen by as much as nine percent since 2010. The PCS says this could rise to 20 percent by 2020 if the cap is not lifted.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka is calling for united action among unions.

Meanwhile PCS branches are already fighting office closures in the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP)—which are certain to mean job losses.

Campaign

DWP branches are campaigning to stop closures and have linked up with benefit campaign groups and disabled activists. So far one branch has applied for a strike ballot.

It is good that the PCS is launching a fight over pay.

But the union also has to wage a real fight to save civil service jobs. At the very least there should be a DWP-wide strike ballot if compulsory redundancies are announced.

Workers at the National Gallery in central London were set to protest outside the gallery on Monday—the opening of a Michelangelo and Sebastiano exhibition.

They are demanding that all workers at the gallery are employed on equal terms and conditions and bosses stop reneging on the deal that ended their 2015 dispute.

Protest from 6pm, 31 March, Trafalgar Square, London WC2N 5DN