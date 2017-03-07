Allan Borrell: 1947-2017

Allan Borrell, who died last month, was a revolutionary socialist since his early twenties.

He joined the International Socialists, which was the forerunner of the Socialist Workers Party (SWP), in Glasgow in 1972.

This was at the time of the Upper Clyde Shipbuilders’ work-in and Allan soon became a prominent local member.

As Clydeside Socialist Worker organiser, Allan built an impressive network of regular workplace and public paper sales.

He became a talented, full time organiser for the SWP in Glasgow and then Teesside in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Allan then moved to London and became the manager of the SWP print shop, helping to produce Socialist Worker every week for a number of years.

In the last few years Allan’s health and mobility had deteriorated but he maintained his political interests, his positive outlook and his many friendships.

Alan’s political enthusiasm, allied to his warmth and generosity, made him an inspiration to all of us who knew and worked alongside him.

We will miss him. Our thoughts are with his daughter Rachel, his son Frankie, and Harriet.

Allan’s funeral will take place on Friday 17 March at 2pm at Lambeth Crematorium, London SW17 0BY