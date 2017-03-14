Merseyrail guard faces jail even though bosses cleared him

Dozens of RMT union reps with banners protested outside Liverpool Crown Court last week with family and friends of Martin Zee.

He is a Merseyrail guard accused of endangering passengers by “wilful omission or neglect”.

The trial relates to an incident in July 2015.

A passenger boarding a train at Wirral’s Hamilton Square station fell from a platform and suffered head injuries.

After the accident happened, Martin acted quickly to shut off the electricity supply and then went onto the track to assist the injured person.

Yet the Crown Prosecution Service is carrying out a prosecution that could see Martin jailed for two years.

This is despite Merseyrail taking no action against him following an internal investigation.

Merseyrail’s report “proved his innocence beyond doubt,” said

RMT general secretary Mick Cash.

Merseyrail customer service head Stephen Dodd, gave evidence to the court that Martin would not have been able to see the passenger who was injured.

This was due to blind spots on the guard’s monitors and the curved platform.

Such factors show that instead of cutting guards there need to be more staff to ensure safety.

It will be a travesty of justice if Martin Zee is jailed.