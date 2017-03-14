The things they say

‘You talk shite, hen’

Scottish National Party MP Mhairi Black attacks Tory MP Caroline Nokes in parliament over housing benefit cuts last week

‘We are going to need many more allotments’

Baroness Andrews on the dire implications of Brexit during a Lords debate last week

‘She has got a man-size job to do’

Former deputy prime minister Michael Heseltine on Theresa May

‘Donald Trump’s state visit has the queen’s chefs fretting over menus’

Fear over Trump’s visit has even reached the upper echelons of society according to the Daily Mail newspaper

‘That she should even be a Member of Parliament beggars belief’

Mail columnist Sarah Vine attacks Labour’s shadow education secretary Angela Rayner

‘Commie dog-munchers’

Sun columnist Rod Liddle’s charming description of people in China