Reports round up—Unite workers fight for pensions

Unite Atomic pension fight

Workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) have called eight further strike days this spring.

Bosses closed their defined benefit pension scheme in January, replacing it with a weaker scheme. This has cost workers thousands of pounds.

Their union Unite demands that they are allowed to join the civil service pension scheme.

Fujitsu IT workers to strike

Workers at IT Services firm Fujitsu are set to strike across Britain on Friday, days before the first of 1,800 planned job cuts begin on Monday.

The Unite union members are fighting to defend jobs and stop compulsory redundancies.

They are also fighting to win union recognition, compensation for pension cuts and better pay.

It follows a dispute at Fujitsu’s Manchester office around similar demands.

Action stops

The Unite union has suspended strikes by Oxford Bus Company workers planned for Friday and next Monday.

Workers previously struck twice this month over bosses’ refusal to pay them premium rates for working two bank holidays.

Unite general secretary Len McCluskey, who is campaigning for re-election, visited the picket line and pledged to double their strike pay. Further strikes have been suspended for talks.

Strike to mop up the bosses

Cleaners at the London School of Economics were set to strike on Wednesday and Thursday. It comes as part of their long running campaign to get equal pay and conditions as other workers at the university.

Workers currently get statutory sick pay, which means for the first three days they are ill they receive nothing.

After that they get just £88.45 a week.

They are also demanding the reinstatement of sacked colleague Alba Pasmino.

Picturehouse dispute grows

Workers at the Picturehouse cinema chain are set to strike on Saturday as part of an ongoing dispute over maternity pay and the Living Wage.

Workers at the Brighton branch will be coming out on strike for the first time.

There are now five sites involved in the strike—with more in the pipeline as the campaign spreads.

Workers from all the four London sites are travelling down to Brighton in solidarity with the new strikers.

“New people have joined the union since the last strikes,” Picturehouse Central rep Andrea told Socialist Worker.

“The campaign is going from strength to strength,” he said.

Donate to the cleaners’ strike fund at uvwunion.org.uk/justiceforlsecleaners.

Email j.black@lse.ac.uk to demand the cleaners be given the same pay and conditions as other workers

Still not fare

South Yorkshire Freedom Riders are going back on the trains to celebrate their third anniversary.

Elderly and disabled people lost their right to travel free on local trains in South and West Yorkshire in 2014.

For several weeks elderly and disabled people travelled to Meadowhall for rallies, refusing to pay. On 9 May the South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive announced a U-turn.

A rally will be held outside Barnsley interchange at 10.45 on 27 March before travelling to the rally in Sheffield.

Some people were scared off by the attack by British Transport Police on two campaigners in June 2014.

Our rally will show that we are back on the tracks.

George Arthur