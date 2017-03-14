March for homes planned to take on Tories attack on social housing

Housing activists have called a national demonstration for 24 June to go on the offensive against Tory attacks on social housing.

Last year 10,000 people protested against the Tory Housing and Planning Bill, which now lies in tatters.

Now activists are taking the fight to the Tories.

The march will demand councils reverse estate redevelopment projects. These will mean demolitions of council houses and housing association homes.

The demonstration will also mobilise private renters’ organisations. A mobilising meeting is planned for 27 March.

