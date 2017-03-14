March for homes planned to take on Tories attack on social housing

Housing activists have called a national demonstration for 24 June to go on the offensive against Tory attacks on social housing.
Last year 10,000 people protested against the Tory Housing and Planning Bill, which now lies in tatters.
Now activists are taking the fight to the Tories.
The march will demand councils reverse estate redevelopment projects. These will mean demolitions of council houses and housing association homes.
The demonstration will also mobilise private renters’ organisations. A mobilising meeting is planned for 27 March.
For more information go to bit.ly/1tvnIad
- A protest against Southwark council’s regeneration plans has been called for 25 March.
The Southwark Plan has lined up multiple estates for redevelopment in south London.
Labour councils should resist Tory cuts. If not, campaigns can force them to.
Assemble Saturday 25 March, 12 noon, Canada Water Library, Surrey Quays Road, SE16 7AR
- Haringey council is set to demolish a school and build an academy in its place as part of the £2 billion regeneration in the borough.
Campaigners have called a public meeting to organise against the plans.
The meeting is on Monday 20 March, 7pm, Save our Homes and Schools public meeting, St Paul’s and All Hallows School, N17 0TU