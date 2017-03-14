Socialist Worker
Ian Allinson for Unite—invite Ian to your workplace and help build the campaign

by Ian Bradley
Issue No. 2545
Ian Allinson on the picket line with fellow workers at fujitsu

Ian Allinson on the picket line with fellow workers at fujitsu (Pic: Socialist Worker)

As the Unite union’s general secretary election looms closer, socialist candidate Ian Allinson is out campaigning in workplaces.

Allinson is also busy preparing for a strike in his Fujitsu workplace. He’s the only rank and file candidate.

Ian toured London bus garages last Friday. Over the coming weeks he will be going to other cities, visiting Unite workplaces and holding meetings for activists.

The campaign plans to have a stall at the Stand Up To Racism demonstration in London on Saturday.

Ian calls for defending freedom of movement for European Union migrants.

Incumbent Len McCluskey equivocates on it. Right wing union bureaucrat Gerard Coyne wants to end it.

The campaign had a brilliant response at the NHS demo earlier this month.

A lot of members don’t know Ian is standing. Some don’t even know there’s an election on. This campaign is an opportunity to engage with them and shake up the union from below.

To get involved, invite Ian to your workplace and hand out leaflets. Ian is taking leave from work to campaign and is on strike. Any donations will be gratefully received.

Go to ian4unite.org for more information.
News
Tue 14 Mar 2017, 16:20 GMT
Issue No. 2545
