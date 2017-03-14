Reports round-up: Nazis drowned out in Alloa

Around 100 people turned out to oppose the fascist Scottish Defence League (SDL) in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, last Saturday.

The counter-protest, organised by Unite Against Fascism, also showed support to refugees who have recently settled in the town.

The SDL only mustered 25 Nazi thugs.

Stephen McBroom

Anti-fascists are mobilising to oppose a “white pride” march by Nazi National Front (NF) in Edinburgh on Saturday 25 March.

UAF is mobilising against a planned protest by the Nazi English Defence League in Derby on 8 April.

Fresh fight at National Gallery

Workers at the National Gallery in central London protested outside the gallery on Trafalgar Square on Tuesday. They are demanding that private security firm Securitas stick to a deal that was agreed at the end of a long-running all-out strike in 2015.

The workers’ PCS union and Securitas agreed that new starters would be employed on terms and conditions “broadly comparable” to those of existing staff after privatisation.

Instead new starters have worse wages and sick pay, and less annual leave.

Around 150 people marched through Barrow in Furness last Saturday to protest against the closure of the industrial injuries benefit centre in the town.

The office is one of 136 Department for Work and Pensions offices to be closed across Britain. It is also one of only two centres in Britain dealing with the benefit.

A strike in Barrow is highly likely. The PCS union is set to hold a national lobby against the closures in parliament on Tuesday 28 March.

For details of the lobby go to bit.ly/2n0rglq

Sacked Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) workers had been set to lobby their office in London on Thursday.

The PCS union members were sent compulsory redundancy notices by email while striking last month.

The lobby was called off when bosses put a new offer on the table.

Delivering a fight to the Leeds bosses

Deliveroo delivery workers and their supporters held a 100-strong bike ride through Leeds last Friday.

They were protesting against bosses suspending the accounts of six workers.

They were effectively sacked as workers access jobs through the Deliveroo app.

Pay ballot for Scots local government

the unison union plans to ballot thousands of local government workers in Scotland over council chiefs’ latest insulting pay offer.

It falls well short of the union’s demand of a £1 an hour rise across the board.

The ballot begins this Friday and ends on 7 April.

Campaigners unite to save post offices

up to 50 people protested to save their Crown Post Office in Shoreham-by-Sea on the south coast last Saturday. It is one of several earmarked for closure and privatisation across Britain.

The CWU union-organised protest came after residents in Haringey, north London, held a public meeting with Labour MP David Lammy against the closure of their local branch.

Public inquiry into Anthony Grainger

The intelligence case for the deployment of armed officers was at least partially written after Anthony Grainger’s death, a public inquiry has heard. Anthony was shot dead after police moved to arrest four men in a stolen Audi in Culceth, Cheshire, on 3 March 2012.

Strategic firearms commander Steven Heywood, said, “I think without any co-intelligence, if David Totton is in a car, I would have happily authorised a firearms authority.”

The inquiry heard the evidence that Totten was responsible for a previous robbery. It was that he “had had a good week after the robbery and was out celebrating with a substantial amount of money”.

Totton and two others who were in the car at the time of Anthony’s death were acquitted of any charges in 2012.

The inquiry continues.

Protest over cut to disability benefits

Around 50 people joined a protest outside parliament against Tory attacks on disability benefits on Tuesday of last week.

The Tories are trying to disregard two tribunals that ruled the government needed to extend Personal Independence Payments to those suffering from mental health issues.

Jamie from Disabled People Against the Cuts (Dpac) told Socialist Worker, “It’s pure ideology and they aren’t even complying with the Mental Health Act 2008.”

In Parliament square protesters blocked traffic for an hour with loud chants of “Tory cuts kill”.

Nicola Jeffery suffers from fibromyalgia, which causes in extreme exhaustion. “They don’t want to pay for people like us because we don’t profit them,” she told Socialist Worker.

Eleanor Claxton-Mayer