Trump suffers setback over second Muslim ban

US president Donald Trump’s latest Muslim ban has suffered a sharp legal reverse after a judge from the Hawaii district court blocked it. This blocks it unless higher courts overturn the Hawaii court's decision.

As the announcement was being made in Hawaii, Trump gave a speech to a “campaign rally” in Nashville, Tennessee.

He described the newly-defeated ban as a “watered-down version of the first one. It was tailored to the dictats of the 9th circuit court’s flawed ruling. This is unprecedented judicial overreach.”

The latest travel ban targeted the same countries as the first, with the exception of Iraq.

It also did not exclude religious minorities from the six countries from the ban. That measure was used against the last ban by the courts to overturn it.

Trump’s team had made changes in an effort to get round the courts’ objections. But the Hawaii ruling argues that “targeting these countries likewise targets Islam.”

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson agreed that "irreparable harm" harm was likely if the ban was not paused.

Vowed

Trump has vowed to come back again, threatening to revert back to the initial ban and push that all the way to the Supreme Court.

He blames the establishment in Washington for standing in his way. But Democratic Party judges and politicians are under pressure from the massive protest movement which is opposing Trump.

Last week thousands of people took part in Women’s Strike protests and work stoppages for International Women’s Day. Millions have marched, airports and entire school districts have been shut down.

And the resistance is spreading slowly into some parts of the labour movement.

This week, the San Francisco Labour Council “enthusiastically endorsed worker solidarity actions planned for May 1, International Workers Day”. The actions will protest against “the recent attacks on immigrants, health care, and the right to a voice at work.”

Activists are fighting to push the anti-racist and anti-sexist struggle into the workplaces.

The movement from below has enormous potential power, the direction it moves in the coming weeks and months is crucial.