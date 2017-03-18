Anti-racists gather across Britain to join protests against racism

Tens of thousands of people across Britain are marching against racism today, Saturday.

The demonstrations in London, Glasgow and Cardiff are part of an international day of action against racism that will see protests in cities across Europe.

Stand Up To Racism called the protests in Britain. Many protesters have travelled to join the protest in London from the early hours. Young Labour member Becky was among a group of sixth form students who got on a Stand Up To Racism coach from Darlington at 6.45am.

She told Socialist Worker, "We heard about the national demonstrations after one of our members went to a protest against Donald Trump in Newcastle earlier this year.

"After the election of Trump as US president there's been a lot more racist rhetoric around. We have to stand up in solidarity with people around the world."

The day is part of an international day of action against racism that will see protests in cities across Europe. It was initially called by the anti-racist movement in Greece. Marchers are furious at government attacks on refugees, Islamophobia and the scapegoating of migrants.

University students joined the Glasgow demonstration. Amani said, "It's important to show there's opposition against scapegoating."Alba added that marches helped "express ideas and show we're not ok with racism".

Nabila said, "The march can show those that don't feel brave enough to speak out that there's something we can do."

Seonaid Robertson was marching for the rights of migrant workers. She used to work in the health service and said, "We can't have a NHS without migrant workers. Friends of ours have come here from Hungary are very worried about what the Tories are saying. Theresa May is dangerous. We have to oppose her."

Pensioner Sian joined the London protest. "Bombing people's homes then denying them homes here is repulsive," she said. Seventeen year old student Clara has set up a refugee group at her college. She told Socialist Worker it was "really important" to protest. "I think it can really make a difference," she said.

Many also want to oppose the racism of Donald Trump's administration in the US.

Elliot, also 17, is one of many marchers who has been on the protests in Britain against Donald Trump. "It's not just about showing support," he said. "We want to change things and make a difference."

Other marchers were sick of the everyday racism they have to put up with.

London protester Sareena told Socialist Worker, "Racism is something I've always had to live with. I never understood why someone would judge you based on your skin colour or ask the question, 'where are you really from?'

"If you're silent you're complicit in what's going on. I want a more equal society where people can be accepted for who they are."

College student Amira added, "I really think that minorities aren't being represented in the media, that what's happening isn't being talked about. For example there are millions of people right now dying of drought and famine. So I'd rather come and make my voice heard than sit at home on a Saturday waiting for someone else to do it for me."

For all the racism coming from the top of society, there are lots of people who reject it. Sudeep, a Unison union member from Leicester, told Socialist Worker, "I've had a very good response building for this demo. The public are really for this."