Bosses evict terminally ill residents for making ‘loss’

Care home residents in Doncaster were told last week they would be evicted in 30 days because their residence is “not sustainable”.

Many are receiving end-of-life care.

Four Seasons Health Care has deemed Amethyst House Care Home in Rossington, Doncaster, as operating “at a loss”.

It wants to repay its enormous debts to its private equity fund owner.

Angry relatives denounced the company for putting “profit before people”.

Debt

Four Seasons, Britain’s biggest care home group, was taken over by private equity firm Terra Firma in a debt-fuelled £825 million deal in 2012.

It is paying over £50 million a year in interest alone.

It was reported in December last year that it closed or sold off over 50 homes in 18 months and expected similar numbers in 2017.

Meanwhile in January this year Terra Firma’s chief—financier Guy Hands—grabbed a £3.5 million dividend to add to his estimated personal fortune of £250 million.

The council said that alternative accommodation will be found.