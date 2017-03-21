Fighting back pays out in Swansea

Health workers at three hospitals in South Wales have forced a pay rise of up to £1,900 from bosses after a one-day walkout in January.

The Unison union members, who work for Abertawe Bro Morgannwg (ABM) University Health Board, disinfect and sterilise surgical instruments.

They were between £466 and £1,879 worse off than workers in similar roles at neighbouring health boards.

The workers have shown that if unions put up a fight and call strikes, they can win.

As Fiona, the Unison rep at Morriston hospital in Swansea, said, “We have demonstrated that you don’t have to accept something when an employer is in the wrong.

“You can challenge it—and by standing together win.”

Unison organiser Mark Turner said workers’ “determination to take strike action forced the board to pay them what is rightfully theirs”.