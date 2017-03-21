Fujitsu pickets brave weather to deliver a shutdown

Workers at IT services firm Fujitsu struck last Friday—and planned further walkouts on Friday this week and next Monday.

The Unite union members’ nationwide action was timed to coincide with the issuing of the first of 1,800 planned redundancy notices.

But workers were in high spirits on the picket line.

Kevin Davies, senior workplace rep at Fujitsu’s Manchester office, told Socialist Worker, “It was a pretty good picket line in pretty grim weather.

“We had new faces picketing, new people taking industrial action, and it would certainly have had an impact on the service.”

Strikers leafletted outside premises of some of Fujitsu’s client firms, including Virgin Money, Nationwide and the Post Office, which outsource IT work to it.

Flap

Kevin added, “It certainly had some of the managers in a flap.”

Pickets in Warrington turned away deliveries.

Workers at the Edinburgh office organised a picket line for the first time.

The dispute is over a number of issues including redundancies pay and pensions.

Fujitsu has continued notifying more and more staff that they are at risk, including people who previously believed they were safe.

The workers are also fighting for union recognition, which has so far only been won in Manchester.