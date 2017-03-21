UN's Rima Khalaf forced to resign after criticising Israeli 'apartheid'

Head of a United Nations (UN) agency Rima Khalaf has been forced to resign after publishing a report calling Israel an apartheid state.

The report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (Escwa) was published last Wednesday. It said Israel was guilty of imposing apartheid on Palestinians. It points to Israeli policies aimed at tackling the “demographic threat” of Palestinians by ensuring a Jewish majority population.

These include allowing Jewish people from any part of the world to take up Israeli citizenship while denying Palestinian refugees the right to return.

The report condemns the Israeli state’s “essentially racist character”.

It also said governments should “support boycott, divestment and sanctions” activities against Israel.

Pro-Israeli groups pressured the UN to reject the report.

Khalaf said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres insisted the report was withdrawn.