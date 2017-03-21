Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
UN's Rima Khalaf forced to resign after criticising Israeli 'apartheid'

by Nick Clark
Issue No. 2546
Rima Khalaf, who was forced to resign last week (Pic: Utenriksdepartementet UD/Flickr)

Head of a United Nations (UN) agency Rima Khalaf has been forced to resign after publishing a report calling Israel an apartheid state.

The report by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (Escwa) was published last Wednesday. It said Israel was guilty of imposing apartheid on Palestinians. It points to Israeli policies aimed at tackling the “demographic threat” of Palestinians by ensuring a Jewish majority population.

These include allowing Jewish people from any part of the world to take up Israeli citizenship while denying Palestinian refugees the right to return.

The report condemns the Israeli state’s “essentially racist character”.

It also said governments should “support boycott, divestment and sanctions” activities against Israel.

Pro-Israeli groups pressured the UN to reject the report.

Khalaf said UN secretary general Antonio Guterres insisted the report was withdrawn.

International
Tue 21 Mar 2017, 17:38 GMT
Issue No. 2546
