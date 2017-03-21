Reports round up: More cinemas join Picturehouse dispute

Workers across the Picturehouse cinema chain struck last Saturday.

The members of the Bectu section of the Prospect union are fighting for the living wage—£9.75 in London and £8.45 outside.

Strikers at four sites in London were joined for the first time by workers at the Brighton site.

They travelled to Brighton to offer solidarity.

Workers plan to strike again on Friday of next week.

Bectu members at East Dulwich Picturehouse in south east London are also balloting.

Kiv, a rep at the Ritzy in south London, said, “Members are signing up, the union is growing and there will definitely be more sites joining down the line.”

Strike called off at EHRC watchdog

A strike by workers at the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) planned for this Monday was suspended for talks.

The PCS union members have been fighting against redundancies.

A number of workers were already sent compulsory redundancy notices by email earlier this year.

More strikes are planned for 18 April and 20 May.

Lobby over Tory job centre closure plan

The PCS union is set to hold a public meeting and lobby of MPs in parliament next Tuesday.

They are opposing planned office closures in the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Tory plans to close DWP offices, including around one in ten job centres across Britain, could see hundreds of jobs lost.

For details of the lobby go to bit.ly/2mkkpUE

PCS union demands end to pay freeze

Activists in the PCS union are set to stage protests across Britain on Friday

31 March to call for an end to the public sector pay cap.

The PCS is demanding pay increases for civil service workers of 5 percent or £1,200—whichever is greater.

Demos against Nazi splinter groups

Anti-fascists in Lancashire and Derby are preparing to protest against fascist groups.

The Nazi Britain First group has threatened to protest in Darwen, Lancashire, on 1 April.

On 8 April, the English Defence League (EDL) plans to protest in Derby.

Anti-fascists plan a counter-protest from 12 noon.

Union calls off Derby TAs strikes

The Unison union has suspended strikes by teaching assistants (TAs) in Derby following a new offer from the Labour-run council.

The TAs returned to work this Monday after beginning ten days of strikes on Monday 6 March.

Bosse slashed their pay by 25 percent last summer.

Unison is recommending that its members accept the new offer in a ballot that ends on Wednesday 5 April.

The details of the offer were not known as Socialist Worker went to press.

Durham TAs planned a demonstration this Saturday.

Strike to sweep away unequal pay

Outsourced cleaners at the London School of Economics (LSE) struck for 48 hours struck last Wednesday.

The United Voices of the World (UVW) union members are fighting the same pay, terms and conditions as in-house university staff.

Noonan Services Group bosses do not recognise the union and are refusing to negotiate.

Workers are also out in solidarity with Alba Pasmino, who was dismissed after she complained about staffing cuts. Alba told Socialist Worker, “I’m without a job because of these people.

“My husband had a stroke in May last year and it’s just me looking after the both of us.”

Striker Mildred added, “The LSE and Noonan give us nothing.

“We only get 20 days holiday. They don’t recognise our union. We’re striking for sick pay and reduced workloads as well.”

Students at LSE occupied a management room overnight last Wednesday of last week in solidarity with the cleaners.

“We’ve made justice for LSE badges, set up a Facebook page, someone ran half a marathon and raised £180 for the strike fund,” student Molly told Socialist Worker.

The campaign is having an effect—whereas before the strike management ignored UVW, on Monday LSE head of estates Alan Blair met with UVW organisers.