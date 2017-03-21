Nuclear workers bring their AWEsome power to bear on bosses

Workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) were set to take the first of a new round of eight 24-hour strikes on Thursday of this week and Monday of next.

The 600 Unite union members renewed their fight to defend their pensions after a second ballot for industrial action.

Prospect union members voted to end their dispute after a slight improvement to the new pension scheme imposed by bosses.

But it is still half the value of the old scheme—and as a “defined contribution” scheme even this is subject to changes in the stock market.

Unite demands workers at the privatised AWE are brought into the civil service pension scheme.

Workers at car giant BMW are balloting until 31 March over strikes against the firm’s threat to close its final salary pension scheme.