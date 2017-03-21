Nuclear workers bring their AWEsome power to bear on bosses

Workers at the Atomic Weapons Establishment (AWE) were set to take the first of a new round of eight 24-hour strikes on Thursday of this week and Monday of next.
The 600 Unite union members renewed their fight to defend their pensions after a second ballot for industrial action.
Prospect union members voted to end their dispute after a slight improvement to the new pension scheme imposed by bosses.
But it is still half the value of the old scheme—and as a “defined contribution” scheme even this is subject to changes in the stock market.
Unite demands workers at the privatised AWE are brought into the civil service pension scheme.