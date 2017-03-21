As May triggers Article 50, the EU is still no alternative

The two-year process of Britain’s exit from the European Union (EU) is set to start on Wednesday of next week. That’s when Theresa May announced she will trigger Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

European Council president Donald Tusk said a first response will follow within 48 hours. It must then be ratified by a summit of remaining EU members before formal talks begin.

May plans a racist, nationalist Brexit. But EU leaders continue with policies that are no better.

The Eurogroup of finance ministers met this week to again pressure the Greek government to roll back workers’ rights, using Greece’s debt as blackmail.

Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem remained the Eurogroup’s head despite an electoral drubbing for his party last week.

After overseeing similar attacks on workers in the Netherlands, he’s the EU’s pick to ram them down Greek workers’ throats.

Deport

A year after the EU’s deal with Turkey to deport refugees it is trying to set up a new deal with Libya.

Interior ministers from EU states and European commissioner for migration Dimitris Avramopoulos met their North African counterparts this week.

Italy’s interior minister Marco Minniti said the meeting’s main focuses included “border control and repatriation”.

Yet Libya is a hell for refugees with numerous reports of torture, rape, murder and slavery.

Winning an anti-racist, anti-austerity Brexit is the real challenge—not defending the rotten EU.