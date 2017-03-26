Power in a union—Unite's warring bureaucrats and their rank and file challenger

Right wing rag The Sun doesn’t often give its pages over to senior trade unionists. Yet last week it ran a column by Gerard Coyne, West Midlands regional secretary of the Unite union, attacking current general secretary Len McCluskey.

Meanwhile a fake newspaper called “Unite Herald” was distributed to Unite workplaces across Britain. Its “stories” urged members to give “the two fingered salute” to “Red Len”.

This followed an attack on McCluskey in the Observer newspaper, seized on by right wing Labour MPs including his former flatmate, deputy leader Tom Watson. It accused McCluskey of plotting to affiliate Unite to Labour left group Momentum—something a general secretary can’t actually do.

Voting in Unite’s general secretary election began on Monday of this week. It should be an opportunity for workers to debate their union’s response to grinding economic crisis and austerity.

A low level of strikes has given bosses and the Tories too easy a ride. As Britain’s biggest union, Unite could break that logjam.

Instead some see it as a chance to kick the boot into Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Backing from union leaders such as McCluskey helped Corbyn face down the shadow cabinet “coup” last year. That made them a target of the Labour right, with Coyne as its stalking horse.

Coyne is attacking McCluskey’s support for Corbyn because he wants to drag Unite to the right.

For many on the left—including some who supported rank and file challenger Jerry Hicks against McCluskey in 2013—that is reason enough to back McCluskey.

Yet for Ian Allinson, a rank and file worker standing as an alternative to both senior officials, more is needed.

Rotten

“Gerard Coyne is a truly rotten candidate supported by everyone who is against trade unionists and our interests,” he told Socialist Worker. “But we cannot respond to that by simply voting for more of the same, when more of the same is not defending workers’ rights, jobs, pay and conditions.”

He argued, “If I had not stood Gerard Coyne would be in a position to mop up all the discontent with Len McCluskey, all the anger at things that people aren’t happy with in the union. As it is Coyne’s campaign is incredibly negative.

“And when people open the ballot paper, if they’re not happy with what Len McCluskey’s done, they’ve got the opportunity to vote for something better rather than for something worse.”

Ian pledges to keep his current salary if elected. He is campaigning for a shake-up of Unite’s strategy that goes well beyond its relationship with Labour. And it’s clear that change is needed.

McCluskey made big improvements on his predecessors. Yet after seven years in office none came close to making Unite the “fightback union” of his rhetoric. Meanwhile hammer blows have fallen on Unite members almost unopposed.

McCluskey kept his promise to stop the union disowning unofficial strikes, a disgraceful tactic of officials afraid of Tory anti-union laws. But Bernard Mcauley, who in 2011 smeared striking rank and file electricians as a “cancer”, remains his national officer for construction.

Contrast

A year before McCluskey took office, then joint general secretary Derek Simpson posed with glamour models and signs saying “British Jobs For British Workers”. McCluskey in contrast has put Unite’s backing behind anti-racist and anti-fascist protests.

Yet his claims that migrants lower wages were also instrumental in pushing Corbyn to weaken his defence of free movement for European Union (EU) migrants. Before that he blocked Corbyn’s opposition to Trident weapons of mass destruction.

McCluskey’s support for Corbyn is conditional. Like many union leaders, he would have backed Andy Burnham for Labour leader if members’ support for Corbyn hadn’t forced his hand. And he has hinted at ditching Corbyn if the polls don’t improve.

Crucially, McCluskey has presided over defeat after industrial defeat, damaging workers’ lives.

McCluskey is far from the worst of union leaders—and his Labour critics want to take Unite backwards.